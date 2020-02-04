Super Bowl 2020: See Jennifer Lopez's Glittering Bodysuit as She Leaves Hard Rock Stadium With Shakira and Demi Lovato

Jennifer Lopez, being the fashion icon that she is, dominated her Super Bowl performance in pure style. And she continued to serve looks even after her halftime act ended. According to the Daily Mail, Lopez was spotted leaving the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami whilst donning a glittery jumpsuit that looked like it was one of the looks straight out of her superbly chic Super Bowl halftime show.

Lopez could be seen wearing the sparkly jumpsuit as she left the stadium hand-in-hand with her fiancé, Alex Rodriguez. As seen in photos obtained by the Daily Mail, the star donned a sparkling nude jumpsuit which she paired with a bedazzled pair of jeans and some equally glittery heels. In other words, she looked flawless.

The publication also reported that Shakira, who performed alongside Lopez during the halftime show, and Demi Lovato, who started off the Super Bowl with a rendition of the national anthem, could also be seen leaving the venue.

Jennifer Lopez exudes glamour in a glittering bodysuit as she leaves the Hard Rock Stadium with Shakira and Demi Lovato https://t.co/LEdyQPpqJQ — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) February 3, 2020

After her Super Bowl performance, Lopez's longtime makeup artist, Scott Barnes, described how the pair came up with the star's glittery, show-stopping looks. Apparently, her fashion and makeup choices actually served as a way to honor late photographer Peter Lindbergh, who passed away in September 2019.

“We just recently lost him, which was very emotional for all of us who worked with him a lot over the years. So we were thinking of him and the shot [he took] with all the supermodels, the motorcycle jackets, the skirts and boots,” Barnes told PEOPLE about Lopez's “90s supermodels realness” on the Super Bowl halftime stage.

Barnes went on to say that he kept the singer's look neutral with “smoky eyes, a pale lip, a strong Cindy Crawford eyebrow and bronzer," as he had to keep in mind that she had a couple of costume changes during her performance.

“You can’t just complement the first five minutes," the makeup artist noted. "You have to make it work whether she’s got a Puerto Rican flag wrapped around her, or all that silver. So the makeup had to be a really neutral palette that was strong enough that it would stand alone and not clash with any of those outfits.”

Barnes, who has been Lopez's makeup artist for 20 years, said that the opportunity to do the star's makeup for the football program was "overwhelming" in a great way.

“It’s just overwhelming to be invited to do something so strong and to be a part of something. There’s a lot of gratitude," he said.

Photo Credit: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images