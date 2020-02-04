Kobe Bryant: Vanessa Bryant Fan Account Shares New Sweet Photo of Kobe and Vanessa

Ever since Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash more than a week ago, fans have been hoping to hear from Vanessa Bryant. They wanted to know that she is receiving the necessary support to deal with this tragic incident. Vanessa has been fairly quiet on social media, but a fan account shared a sweet new photo on Tuesday morning that showed the couple together on a golf court.

With my love Kobe. Enjoy every second next to your loved ones, because you never know when they will leave this world.

"With my love Kobe. Enjoy every second next to your loved ones, because you never know when they will leave this world. Share my message Thank you all for the support you give us," the caption of the photo read.

"I am continuously praying for you and the other families," one user responded on Twitter. "I take your advice. We are not promised tomorrow. God is good. He will fulfill all his promises. And one day you will be reunited with your husband and daughter for eternity. God bless you and your family."

While the majority of fans responded by sending their condolences, others were frustrated by the account. They knew that this was not one actually run by Vanessa, and they felt that it was disrespectful that someone was impersonating Bryant's wife.

In fact, one user on Twitter wanted to make it very clear that this was a fan account and not one owned by Vanessa. They replied to every comment by writing various versions of the message: "That's a fake account. Impersonating her and taking advantage of y'all's kindness."

This individual sparked several disagreements on social media as users tried to determine whether or not the account was real or fake. Some wrote that it was impossible to tell if this was Vanessa's account while others told the individual to stop posting.

Regardless of the authenticity of the account, the fans of Vanessa and Bryant were happy to see another example of the couple's love. This photo was heartwarming despite eliciting feelings of sadness from those that stumbled upon it in their timelines on Tuesday.

