Chiefs Coach Andy Reid Intends to Visit White House After Super Bowl Win, and Fans Are Weighing In

The Kansas City Chiefs have won Super Bowl LIV and head coach Andy Reid has already made a big decision. On Monday, Reid told reporters that if they get asked to visit the White House and meet with President Donald Trump, he would go. No players have announced their decision on going to the White House, but fans have their share of thoughts on Reid's decision. A number of Facebook users shared their thoughts on Reid and visiting the White House and most have no issues with it.

"I love how people seem to forget that he coached the eagles when they lost the super bowl," one fan wrote. "He also had to coach Terrell Owens during that time... what a mess. His son died of an overdose. If the man wants to go to the White House - let him. Let him relish in this moment. I don’t agree with the politics of trump - but I do believe he should be able to make a choice without any judgment."

"Such a gentleman and anyone should be honored to have the opportunity to meet the President and be a part of our White House," another fan wrote.

"It shouldn't matter who the president is," another Facebook user added. "You win and it is an honor to go to the White House. It is all about the fact that your team won and deserves to be recognized. Just my opinion."

There were a few fans who didn't agree with Reid's decision.

"This white house has no honor, anymore," one person wrote. Not even close to what it used to be. Anyone with respect, would not go to associate, with such a corrupt human being, he is trash."

"Make sure you tell him what state you are from!!" another person stated.

"It used to be an honor, to go when other presidents were there," another person wrote. "Not so anymore."

Reid has been coaching for nearly 40 years, so he's going to celebrate this win for a long time. He came close to winning the Super Bowl back in 2005 as a member of the Philadelphia Eagles, but came up short, losing to the New England Patriots by a field goal. He did win a Super Bowl when was an assistant coach with the Green Bay Packers. The team won the championship game in 1996 and at that time, Reid was the assistant offensive line and tight ends coach.