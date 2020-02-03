Super Bowl 2020: Post Malone Kisses a Fan on the Lips During VIP Party

It certainly seems as though Post Malone had a blast during a Super Bowl party in Miami on Saturday, Feb. 1. As the Daily Mail noted, the rapper attended the Fanatics Super Bowl VIP party where he got pretty close to one fan at the event.

The publication reported that Malone got up close and personal with his fans at the party, including one fan whom he shared a kiss with. The "Better Now" rapper, donning Kobe Bryant's Lakers jersey to honor the late basketball star's memory, could be seen planting a kiss right on a fan's lips. In another snap from the party, the same fan could be seen pretending to bite his neck.

The Daily Mail reported that the Fanatics' Super Bowl party paid tribute to Bryant during the event (hence why Malone was wearing a Lakers jersey). Everyone who attended the event was gifted a Bryant jersey. Additionally, the party featured performances from The Chainsmokers, Migos, and Bryant's good friend and former Lakers teammate Shaquille O'Neal.

Over Super Bowl weekend, there were numerous tributes to Bryant, his daughter Gianna Bryant, and the seven other victims who also died in the tragic helicopter crash that occurred a week prior. O'Neal, who also attended this Fanatics festivity with Malone, held his annual Fun House Super Bowl party on Friday, Jan. 31.

While O'Neal related that he was unsure whether he wanted to still put on the event in light of his friend's death, he detailed on Instagram that he ultimately chose to still hold the party in honor of Bryant's memory.

"Been going back and forth the past couple of days on if I should even have my event in Miami this weekend," O'Neal originally wrote on Instagram. "Part of me wanted to stay to myself as I reflect what my brother and his family mean to me and my family. But in thinking what would Kobe want, what would he do? Kobe would want us to push through and celebrate life. So lets do just that."

"I'll be dedicating and donating all my proceeds from Friday night's Fun House to all the families who lost loved ones and to the Kobe and Vanessa Bryant Foundation," he continued. "Together we will celebrate all those who lost their lives in Sundays tragedy. RIP my brother, my friend and my homie, The Black Mamba. Until we meet again."