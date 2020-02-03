Super Bowl 2020: Patrick Mahomes' Brother Jackson Joins Him on Field for Post-Game Victory Photo

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs earned the title of Super Bowl Champions after defeating the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night, which meant that Mahomes had a whole lot to celebrate after the game. In an addition to winning the Super Bowl, he was named MVP, which makes him the youngest player in league history to win both Super Bowl MVP and NFL MVP, the latter honor earned last season.

On the field after the game, Mahomes posed for photos with a number of people close to him, one of whom was his younger brother, Jackson. Jackson posted a photo of the moment on Instagram, writing simply, "PATRICK MAHOMES."

Mahomes also celebrated with girlfriend Brittany Matthews, who posted a photo of the couple on the field preparing to share a kiss. "We fought for our right to PAAAARTYYYY #chiefskingdom," her caption read. In a second post, Matthews wrote, "You & this team deserved this."

Mahomes' Super Bowl win also earned him the right to declare that he's "going to Disney World" to celebrate, a dream the 24-year-old fulfilled seven years after first tweeting about it.

"I bet it feels amazing to be the quarterback who says 'I'm going to Disney World' after winning the Super Bowl," he wrote in 2013 at the age of 17. Following Sunday's game, Disney announced that it would make a $1 million donation to the Make-A-Wish Foundation in Mahomes' name.

Mahomes led the Chiefs to a victory from behind after they were down by 10 points, helping to engineer three consecutive touchdown drives to propel his team to a 31-20 win over the 49ers. The win is the first NFL title for Kansas City in 50 years and makes Mahomes 5-0 when down by double digits this season, giving him the most double-digit comeback wins by any quarterback in a season in league history.

"I knew we weren't in the ideal situation. I believed in my defense to get stops, and they did," Mahomes said, via ESPN. "Then the guys kept believing in me and kept making plays downfield, and we found a way to win."

Photo Credit: Getty / Kevin C. Cox