Super Bowl 2020: Kansas City Chiefs Beat San Francisco 49ers and Social Media Goes Wild

Super Bowl LIV is in the books and the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers 31-20. It's the Chiefs' first championship since 1970 and it's head coach And Reid's first title.

The Chiefs looked down and out at one point as they were trailing 20-10 in the fourth quarter. However, one would say the Chiefs had the 49ers right where they wanted them because they were able to rally back thanks to two touchdown passes from Patrick Mahomes and rushing TD from Damien Williams.

Kansas City just missed out on reaching the Super Bowl last year, losing to the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship game. That is not the case this year as they are the No. 1 professional football team in the world. And based on how the team looks for next season, they could return for Super Bowl LV.

Here's a look at social media reacting to the Chiefs Super Bowl win.