Super Bowl 2020: 'Game of Thrones' Star Maisie Williams Sings 'Let It Go' for Audi

This year's Super Bowl commercials included one incredible crossover no one was expecting: Game of Thrones and Frozen. In an ad for car manufacturer Audi, Maise Williams sang the beloved anthem "Let It Go" while driving around a wrecked city. Fans went wild for the unexpected combination.

Williams found herself behind the wheel of a brand new Audi e-tron Sportback. The all-electric car contrasted with the wrecked cityscape around her, and she seemed to be generating her own bubble of happiness as she belted out "Let It Go."

Audi hoped the ad would convey an empowering sense of independence through sustainability, as the Sportback requires no fossil fuel directly. What better way to do this than with the help of the girl who played Arya Stark — a warrior woman who carved her own bloody path through Westeros — singing the confidence anthem of Elsa, the princess who learned to embrace her own icy powers no matter what the rest of the world thought.

In a press release, Audi indicated that these feelings have a very tangible effect in the real world. The company stated its intent to "reduce global vehicle-specific CO2 emissions by 30%" by the year 2025. It also plans to "ensure all plants are CO2-neutral" within the same time frame, along with a few other goals.

All of this is ambitious for the car company, and the ad seemed to do a good job of getting it all across. The Frozen soundtrack is always a guaranteed hit for most people, and many viewers were pleased to see Williams back on their screens for the first time in almost a year.

Williams wrapped up her career as Arya Stark in May when Game of Thrones came to a close. Her character got some huge moments in the final season, and Williams handled them all expertly. With that acclaimed series on her resume, the future looks bright for the young actress.

Strangely, the next time we see Williams on the big screen will mostly likely be in footage that is now several years old. She has a starring role in The New Mutants, an X-Men movie was filmed in the summer of 2017. The film was mired in studio indecision for years as 21st Century Fox worked out its acquisition with Disney, and producers searched for a way to fold the film into their newly reunited fictional universe.



New Mutants has finally gotten a release date now, and it looks like it is solid. The movie is due out in theaters on April 3, 2020 in the U.S.