Super Bowl 2020: Patrick Mahomes' Girlfriend Brittany Matthews, His Brother Jackson Living Their Best Lives in New Photo

Patrick Mahomes is currently playing in the Super Bowl and his girlfriend and brother are having a great time in Miami. Brittany Matthews posted a photo on Instagram and it shows her and Mahomes' brother, Jackson having some fun in Miami. And in the caption, Matthews wrote, "It's LIV."

Matthews has been Mahomes' biggest fan all season long. During the Chiefs' game against the Houston Texans in the wild-card round of the playoffs, Matthews lost it when the team rallied from 24-points down to win.

"I just want to tune in and say all those people that doubted us and hated on us and thought we were going to lose this game, GUESS AGAIN!!" Matthews screamed.

That game set the tone for the Chiefs the rest of the playoffs as they became the first team in playoff history to win a game by 20 after trailing by 20.

"These are things that we haven't done," Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said. "That's not us, right? It was just a matter of settling it down and calming the storm and making sure that our guys knocked whatever rust off and calmed down and made plays. We've been doing that all year, and it was important we got back to doing that.

"We were able to rebound. A lot of teams can't do that."

Mahomes has led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 12-4 record and their first Super Bowl appearance in 50 years. He's in his second season as the Chiefs starting quarterback and he won the MVP award last year. The Chiefs were one win away from reaching the Super Bowl last year as they lost to the New England Patriots in the AFC title game.

The Chiefs are facing a 49ers team that finished the year with a 13-3 record and the top seed in the NFC. The 49ers are no strangers to Super Bowls as they have appeared in six of them and while winning five. The last time the 49ers were in the Super Bowl was in 2013 when they lost to the Baltimore Ravens. The last Super Bowl win was during the 1994 season.