Super Bowl 2020: Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Throw Fiery Miami Party Ahead of Halftime Show

Super Bowl LIV is here and Jennifer Lopez will be performing the halftime show along with Shakira. However, before Lopez takes the stage in front of millions of viewers all over the world, she and her fiancee, Alex Rodriguez, threw a party in Miami. The party was held on Friday night and some of the stars who attended the event were Shahs of Sunset star Asifa Mirza, music executive Tommy Mottola and his wife, Mexican pop star Thalia according to Entertainment Tonight.

As for the show itself, Rodriguez told Entertainment Tonight it will be memorable.

"It's gonna be an unbelievable show, I was just in the building a couple of days ago, the energy, the magic," he said. "I mean, you can just feel the importance and the magnitude of the game, but what's really great is you're gonna have Shakira, and obviously you're going to have Jennifer, and there's so many surprises that you're going to be blown away by."

Here's a look at Lopez and Rodriguez at the party.