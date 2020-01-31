Vanessa Bryant Shared Video of Daughter Gianna's Fierce Plays, With Dad Kobe Coaching Weeks Before Helicopter Crash

Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, were killed in a helicopter crash on Sunday and it has been tough for Bryant's widow, Vanessa Bryant, and the rest of the family. Vanessa made her Instagram account public shortly after the death of Bryant and Gianna, and one of her Instagram posts fans can see finds the two bonding on the basketball court. Vanessa shared a video of Gianna playing basketball as Bryant coaches. Gianna is seen making multiple shots for Team Mamba, as Vanessa wrote in the caption: "Go Mambas #TeamMamba 8th Grade."

Along with making her Instagram account public, Vanessa broke her silence on the death of her two family members.

"My girls and I want to thank the millions of people who've shown support and love during this horrific time. Thank you for all the prayers. We definitely need them," Bryant wrote on Instagram. "We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my adoring husband, Kobe — the amazing father of our children; and my beautiful, sweet Gianna — a loving, thoughtful, and wonderful daughter, and amazing sister to Natalia, Bianka, and Capri."

"We are also devastated for the families who lost their loved ones on Sunday, and we share in their grief intimately," Vanessa continued. "There aren't enough words to describe our pain right now. I take comfort in knowing that Kobe and Gigi both knew that they were so deeply loved."

Vanessa also said she is focused on keeping Bryant and Gianna's memory alive with the help of her three daughters.

"We were so incredibly blessed to have them in our lives. I wish they were here with us forever. They were our beautiful blessings taken from us too soon," her emotional message continued. "I'm not sure what our lives hold beyond today, and it's impossible to imagine life without them. But we wake up each day, trying to keep pushing because Kobe, and our baby girl, Gigi, are shining on us to light the way. Our love for them is endless — and that's to say, immeasurable. I just wish I could hug them, kiss them and bless them. Have them here with us, forever."

Bryant and Gianna were two of the nine victims who were killed in the crash which occurred outside the Los Angeles area.