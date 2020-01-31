Vanessa Bryant's Instagram Post About Late Kobe, Daughter Gianna Gets Comment From 'Teen Mom' Farrah Abraham

Teen Mom alum Farrah Abraham is sending her love and support to Vanessa Bryant following the deaths of Kobe Bryant and 13-year-old Gianna. After Bryant broke her silence on Wednesday, also making her Instagram account public, Abraham joined the round of celebrities and fans in the comments section, writing that her "heart goes out" to Bryant and her and Kobe's three remaining children – Natalia, 17, Bianka, 3, and Capri, 7 months.

"So much peace, love to you & yours girls," Abraham wrote in the emotional comment. "My heart goes out to you & the family and friends also dealing with loss."

"A broken heart is deep, loss of a child before their time is beyond words, my love, support and only God has what we need to get through during this next step in life," she continued. "Many blessings, lots of love & God bless you and your girls & family and friends effected. With love from Sophia & I [heart emoji]."

Abraham, of course, understands the pain that Bryant is currently going through. In 2008, her high school boyfriend, Derek Underwood, passed away just a month before their daughter Sophia was born. In the years since his passing, Abraham has continued to open up about the lasting effects of his loss, writing in an emotional birthday post to him last year that he gave her “that once in a lifetime love of my life everyone so deserves.”

On Sunday, Jan. 26, Kobe, Gianna, two of her Mamba Sports Academy teammates, their basketball coach Chistina Mauser, and four others had been traveling to a basketball game in Newbury, California when the helicopter encountered dense fog and crashed into a Calabasas hillside. The crash, which has been ruled an accident, left no survivors.

In her Wednesday post, Bryant wrote that she and her daughters "are completely devastated by the sudden loss" of "the amazing father of our children" and her "beautiful, sweet Gianna — a loving, thoughtful, and wonderful daughter, and amazing sister."

"There aren’t enough words to describe our pain right now," she continued. "I take comfort in knowing that Kobe and Gigi both knew that they were so deeply loved. We were so incredibly blessed to have them in our lives. I wish they were here with us forever. They were our beautiful blessings taken from us too soon."

Although Bryant said that she is "not sure what our lives hold beyond today," she and her family "wake up each day, trying to keep pushing because Kobe, and our baby girl, Gigi, are shining on us to light the way."