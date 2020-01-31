Kobe Bryant: Man Who Lakers Icon Helped After Car Crash Recalls How He Was a 'Legend of a Human'

Amid all the stories of Kobe Bryant's generosity that have come out since his tragic death Sunday morning, one has spoken out about how the NBA superstar helped him out after a car crash in Los Angeles years earlier. Ryan Williams, a partner at the Athlete's First Agency, detailed the events of the wreck not long after news of Bryant's death was confirmed. Throughout the thread, Williams detailed how Bryant continued to go above and beyond for their community.

Sept. 2018: Kobe witnessed someone crash into me at 65mph. He ran to my car. He helped. Most of all, he was kind.

A week later, he saw me and my family at Starbucks. He told my wife how lucky I was to be alive. pic.twitter.com/ITAbfBCMc2 — Ryan Williams (@RyanWilliamsA1) January 26, 2020

In the Twitter thread that followed, Williams explained that when he'd run into Bryant in the Newport Coast neighborhood, "he continued to be kind." He even explained that a more recent traffic accident occurred about six months ago, and Bryant calmed everyone at the scene, "especially the kids."

"I will remember him for being legendary on the court," Williams continued. "But more than anything, I will remember him for being kind... To me, to my family and to so many friends in our community. He was driven beyond measure and that drive didn’t stop on the court."

"Kobe was a legend of a human," the thread concluded. "Today's news is absolutely devastating. My heart and prayers go out to the whole Bryant family, everyone at Kobe Inc. and all the others involved in this unthinkable tragedy."

Earlier this week, Bryant's extensive work with the Make-A-Wish foundation was celebrated. During his 20-year career, Bryant granted more than 100 wishes to kids suffering from disease. The former Laker also volunteered for the Boys & Girls Club of America as a frequent host of basketball camps. Not only that, but he was also involved in the league's NBA Cares initiatives, and the official spokesman for After-School All-Stars and in 2008 was named a spokesperson for Aid Still Required.

His work wasn't limited to outside charities, either. Bryant and his wife, Vanessa, also launched their own, the Kobe and Vanessa Bryant Family Foundation, back in 2007. Along with international enrichment experiences for minority college students, the foundation provided domestic and international youth scholarships for the Kobe Bryant Basketball Academy, raising millions of dollars for its causes over the years.