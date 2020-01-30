Vanessa Bryant Reveals What Gives Her Comfort Amid Husband Kobe and Daughter Gianna's Deaths

Vanessa Bryant officially broke her silence regarding the tragic deaths of her husband, Kobe Bryant, and their daughter, Gianna Bryant, on Wednesday on Instagram. In her post, which featured a photo of the family of six, Vanessa not only thanked fans for their support, but she also detailed what has given her comfort during this difficult time.

"My girls and I want to thank the millions of people who've shown support and love during this horrific time," Vanessa began. "Thank you for all the prayers. We definitely need them. We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my adoring husband, Kobe — the amazing father of our children; and my beautiful, sweet Gianna — a loving, thoughtful, and wonderful daughter, and amazing sister to Natalia, Bianka, and Capri."

"There aren't enough words to describe our pain right now," she continued, noting that there was one specific thing that she could take comfort in. "I take comfort in knowing that Kobe and Gigi both knew that they were so deeply loved. We were so incredibly blessed to have them in our lives. I wish they were here with us forever."

In her post, Vanessa also detailed that there were two specific organizations that fans can turn to in order to help honor Kobe, Gianna, and the seven other victims from the tragic accident. She revealed that Kobe's Mamba Sports Foundation had set up the MambaOnThree Fund in order to help the families who were affected by this tragedy. Additionally, she also told fans that they can always visit MambaSportsFoundation.org in order to "further Kobe and Gianna's legacy in youth sports."

Following the news of Kobe and Gianna's passing, many around the world have offered their condolences and support to the Bryant family. LeBron James, who currently plays on the Los Angeles Lakers, the team Kobe played on throughout his career, wrote a detailed tribute to his friend on Instagram shortly after the tragic incident occurred.

"I'm Not Ready but here I go," James began. "Man I sitting here trying to write something for this post but every time I try I begin crying again just thinking about you, niece Gigi and the friendship/bond/brotherhood we had! I literally just heard your voice Sunday morning before I left Philly to head back to LA. Didn't think for one bit in a million years that would be the last conversation we'd have. WTF!! I'm heartbroken and devastated my brother!!"

"Man I love you big bro," the athlete continued. "My heart goes to Vanessa and the kids. I promise you I'll continue your legacy man! You mean so much to us all here especially #LakerNation and it's my responsibility to put this s3 on my back and keep it going!! Please give me the strength from the heavens above and watch over me! I got US here! There's so much more I want to say but just can't right now because I can't get through it! Until we meet again my brother!!"