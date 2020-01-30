Kobe Bryant Could Reportedly Get Street Named After Him in Los Angeles

The citizens of Los Angeles could have a new street name very soon. According to TMZ, city officials are discussing how to honor late Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant and one thing that is being considered is a street named after him. Nothing is set in stone just yet, but TMZ has been told conversations have been ongoing. City officials will likely make a decision next week.

Bryant, his 13-year old daughter Gianna and seven other people were killed in a helicopter crash outside the Los Angeles area on Sunday. The Lakers were scheduled to play the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday, but the game was postponed. They will return to their home court, the Staples Center, on Friday when they take on the Portland Trail Blazers.

"We are devastated and have been forever changed by the sudden loss of Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna. We send our love to Vanessa, the Bryant family, and to the families of the other passengers," the Lakers said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Words cannot express what Kobe means to the Los Angeles Lakers, our fans, and our city. More than a basketball player, he was a beloved father, husband, and teammate. Their love and light will remain in our hearts forever."

"The Mamba Sports Foundation has set up the MambaOnThree Fund to support the families affected by this tragedy. To help, please visit MambaOnThree.org. For those who are inspired to continue Kobe and Gianna's legacy in youth sports, please visit MambaSportsFoundation.org."

That was the first official statement from the Lakers since Bryant's passing. And it came just hours after Bryant's wife, Vanessa, broke her silence on the tragedy.

"My girls and I want to thank the millions of people who've shown support and love during this horrific time. Thank you for all the prayers. We definitely need them," Vanessa said on Instagram "We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my adoring husband, Kobe — the amazing father of our children; and my beautiful, sweet Gianna — a loving, thoughtful, and wonderful daughter, and amazing sister to Natalia, Bianka, and Capri."

"There aren't enough words to describe our pain right now. I take comfort in knowing that Kobe and Gigi both knew that they were so deeply loved."