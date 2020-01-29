Quinn Cook Breaks Down, Mourns Kobe Bryant Loss Outside of Staples Center

Kobe Bryant's death on Sunday morning was devastating for the city of Los Angeles, fans of the NBA, and those that suit up for the Lakers. Guard Quinn Cook was heartbroken by the news and was spotted mourning outside of STAPLES Center on Sunday. He was among the crowd of Lakers faithful paying tribute to Bryant.

Quinn Cook mourning Kobe outside of Staples Center yesterday. (via @Skehps) pic.twitter.com/ES5ZiQIbGC — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 27, 2020

The 26-year-old Cook grew up with Bryant as his role model, and was a massive Lakers fan. Photos surfaced following the tragic crash that showed him as a child wearing memorabilia for his future team. He didn't enter the league as a member of the Los Angeles franchise, but Cook did make his way to the Lakers prior to the current season.

"My hero man. I'm completely crushed. I haven't cried this much or been in this much pain since I lost my dad in 2008," Cook wrote in an Instagram tribute to Bryant. "Yesterday I lost my hero, my idol, & the main reason my love for this game is where it is today. Can't really process this but we all are devastated and heartbroken about what happened to my hero Kobe & his beautiful daughter Gianna. You taught us all so much on and off the court."

Cook also revealed on Wednesday that he will be forever remembering Bryant and Gianna when he takes the court. He will be changing his jersey number from 2 to 28. The reason, as he explained, is that it's a combination of the two basketball players and the jerseys that they wore.

"No. 2 is Gianna's number," Cook said, per The Athletic's Shams Charania. "I feel it should be retired. It's hers."

As Cook explained on Instagram, he knows that both Bryant and Gianna are up in heaven together and smiling down on everyone. Now they will see Cook wearing the new jersey number that pays tribute to them.

Cook signed with the Lakers in July, taking the No. 2 jersey at the time. This was the same number that he wore with the Dallas Mavericks. He wore No. 22 with the New Orleans Pelicans and No. 4 with the Golden State Warriors. Now he will be wearing a special new number following the tragic helicopter crash on Sunday.

