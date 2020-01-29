Kobe Bryant Posthumously Praised for Support of Lamar Odom During 2015 Hospitalization

Following the tragic news of the helicopter crash that killed former NBA star Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and seven others, social media was filled with tribute posts. His fans wanted the world to know about the moments that they shared or witnessed while proclaiming that he had made a considerable impact on the world. One such example was a story that resurfaced on Sunday after the news of his death surfaced. A user on Twitter brought up the time that Bryant left a preseason game in Las Vegas so that he could visit fellow NBA player Lamar Odom, who in 2015 was found unconscious in a Nevada brothel. Odom previously spent time with the Los Angeles Lakers and helped the team win the NBA championships in 2009 and 2010. He and Bryant remained friends following their years as teammates. This incident took place in 2015, but it resurfaced again on Sunday after Bryant died in the tragic helicopter crash. The fans responded by talking about how the former NBA star went out of his way to help his friends.

Dude was a genuinely good person. Thank you for caring and checking up on me after my hard losses. Thank you for randomly texting me, "You ok?" excerpts from Naomi Osaka's letter/tribute to him. He was selfless, genuinely loved seeing people happy and putting smiles on faces. — funkmaster_ (@funkmas35728358) January 28, 2020 Following the tragic death of Bryant on Sunday, there were some debates about whether or not he was truly a good person. A prominent actor even drew criticism with a tweet about Bryant and past legal issues. Although the majority of users mentioned the positive impact that the former Lakers star made. For example, there were several users that wanted to talk about the little messages that Bryant sent to those that he knew. They said that he was routinely trying to help others whenever he could.

My guy was a Virgo, were like that to everyone Thanks for being an example Kobe!! — Feats (@justfeats) January 27, 2020 There were many fans on social media that believed Bryant was visiting Odom because he was a genuinely good person. They believed that he wanted to help out those in need even if it meant leaving a game. Although there were others that wanted to mention a different factor. As one user pointed out, they felt that Bryant being born in late August played a role in his personalities. Virgos are known for being sweet, faithful, and patient. In their opinion, having him visit Odom in the hospital was an example of these traits.

No wonder Lamar is so broken 🥺 — هاجره (@hsxosk) January 27, 2020 Odom turned heads when he said that if "God would have came to me and said we would take me and spare Kobe I would have rather that happened" as part of his tribute post on Instagram. There were some fans that were surprised he would make such a bold statement. Others thought that it made far more sense after seeing this story resurface. "That's why Lamar said God should have had him instead of Kobe," another user added to the conversation. This was a common response to this story resurfacing on Sunday.

Never forget this day too☝️ — BIG USO (@AznRichie23) January 27, 2020 There were many moments throughout Bryant's life that fans wanted to remember following his tragic death on Sunday morning. The 60-point game to finish his career was one example. Another was the time that Bryant helped direct traffic and comfort those involved following a car accident. For many fans on social media, this interaction with Odom should also be remembered. They appreciated that he took the time away from the preseason schedule to go and visit someone in the hospital.

@aesposito1 bruh this is breaking my heart — Old Man Jenkins (@paul_jensenn) January 27, 2020 Sunday was a very emotional day for NBA fans. Learning that Bryant had died in a tragic helicopter crash was heartbreaking for many. This was the type of news that caused many to spend the day reflecting on life and mourning the lives lost. For other fans, however, seeing this old story about Bryant and Odom resurface was just another moment that affected their emotions even more.

We sat on the plane after the game that day and waited damn near 4 hours for him to come back from seeing Lamar. He's a real one 🤞🏾 — Rob Upshaw III (@UPSHAW50) January 27, 2020 When Bryant went and visited Odom in the hospital, did he have to find his own way back to the team? Did the Lakers have to wait for him? There were several questions about this day back in 2015, but a former player provided some insight. Robert Upshaw spent the 2015 preseason with the Los Angeles Lakers. He went undrafted but found his way onto the team by way of the NBA Summer League. Upshaw was part of the team during the preseason game in which Bryant headed to the hospital.