Kobe Bryant's Death Forces T.I. to Rethink His Relationship With Daughters Following Recent Backlash: 'Please Forgive Me'

T.I. is reflecting on the importance of family and asking for his daughters' forgiveness in the wake of Kobe Bryant's death. In a heartfelt Instagram post dedicated to his daughters Zonnique and Deyjah on Monday, Jan. 27, just one day after the fatal helicopter crash that claimed nine lives, the "Live Your Life" rapper asked for forgiveness for his "imperfections that cause misunderstandings."

"I love you girls more than my vocabulary will allow me to express," the rapper, who just months ago sparked backlash over his comments about his 18-year-old daughter's virginity, wrote. "You have grown so much right before my very eyes & blossomed into strong, brilliantly opinionated, independent young women. I'm so proud of you both and I love you to no end, more than you'll ever know."

"Please forgive me for any and all imperfections that cause misunderstandings between us," he continued. "Charge my mind, not my heart. You see Life may throw us curveballs & deal us some pretty bad hands at times. But rest assured, you'll NEVER find yourself in a place too high or low for me to be there to catch you when you fall."

"I just Can't let another second go by without letting you know while we're still here in this life together," he concluded the post. "You have ALL MY LOVE FOR ALL MY LIFE…&AFTER!!"

Although Deyjah, who does not appear to be following her father, did not comment on the post, Zonnique, T.I.'s stepdaughter, did, writing, "I love you pops."

T.I., who has shared a number of tributes to Bryant and has also joined the growing number of fans encouraging the NBA to change its logo to honor the late NBA legend, also dedicated posts to his sons, writing that he is "so proud of each and every last one of you guys," and his wife.

"I couldn't imagine living in a world without you ... or leaving you and the kids to have to live without me," he wrote in part. "I'm determined to make you happy by any means necessary."

The rapper's reflections on family came amid the tragic loss of Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, and seven others in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California. The group had been traveling to the Mamba Sports Academy, which is located in Newbury Park, California, for a basketball game.