Antonio Brown Believes He Still Has a Shot to Return to NFL

Antonio Brown is close to where Super Bowl LIV is being played which is Miami. Brown lives in Fort Lauderdale and was recently released from house arrest after being arrested for burglary and battery charges. Brown would love to be taking part in the Super Bowl festivities, but the former New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver would love it more if he was on an NFL roster for the 2020 season. USA Today recently spoke to Brown about his future in the league, who said his plan is to play football again so his children can have someone to look up to.

"I'm going to make them proud, man,'" Brown said. "I'm planning to come back to the NFL."

The odds are against him when it comes to him playing in 2020, or ever for that matter, but Brown is confident he will be back on the field very soon. "I think I've got a shot," he said.

Along with his burglary and battery charges, Brown is also facing a civil lawsuit for sexually assaulting his former trainer, Britney Taylor. It's likely Brown could be suspended by the NFL even he does sign with a team for next season. During the 2019 season, Brown was a member of the Patriots, but he only played in one game as he was cut after the second week of the season. He worked out for the New Orleans Saints in December, but the team didn't offer him a contract.

Before the workout, Brown issued an apology to the NFL teams for his actions. He also said he would love to play again if he got the chance.

"To the organizations that I offended, I offer my sincere apology to you and my hope is that you forgive me and help me move on from this minor setback," Brown wrote. "I look forward to competing and helping a team reach their goals.

"I do know that if I’m ever given the opportunity to play the game that I love, I'm going to work extremely hard to show the world how much I appreciate another chance."

From 2010-2018, Brown was a member of the Steelers and he became one of the best wide receivers of the decade. He was named to the Pro Bowl seven times, named to the All-Pro team five times and he was the NFL's receptions leader in 2014 and 2015.