Sharon Osbourne Remembers Kobe Bryant in Misspelled Tribute

Sharon Osbourne posted a tribute to Kobe Bryant on Tuesday, but in the process she misspelled his first name. Fans grieved along with Osbourne on Twitter and were forgiving for the spelling error.

Osbourne posted a photo of herself with Bryant on Tuesday mourning, along with a sad "Rest In Peace" for him. The talk show host included a hashtag that read "Koby Bryant," which was off from Bryant's first name, spelled with an "E."

Fans were forgiving for Osbourne's mistake — likely because she is not the only one to make it. In fact, many Twitter interfaces now include a suggested autofill feature for hashtags, so Osbourne likely clicked the first one she saw without realizing it.

The hashtag "Koby Bryant" was a a popular one on Twitter this week. Many of those using it were clearly not close followers of Bryant's, though some were in the industry. NBATV host Matt Winer used the misspelled hashtag on Tuesday, though he spelled Bryant's name correctly in the same post. All in all, Twitter did not dedicate much time to correcting people misspelling "Kobe."

Osbourne's photo came from September of 2019, when Bryant appeared on The Talk. At the time, he posed with her and the rest of the co-hosts, wearing his magnanimous smile.

Bryant was the guest on the Season 10 premiere of The Talk — the first on the show's new set, and with Marie Osmond replacing Sarah Gilbert on the panel. He talked about his illustrious career, all while promoting his children's book, Legacy and the Queen, which had just been released at the time. Bryant co-wrote the book with author Annie Matthew.

ICYMI...this is the obit I wrote on #KobyBryant 's NBA career... https://t.co/aa934j2Irv — Matt Winer (@MattWinerTV) January 28, 2020

The talk show appearance was a clear example of Bryant's larger-than-life personality. He was easy-going and relatable, despite all the evidence present that he was a living legend.

Bryant passed away on Sunday in a shocking helicopter crash, along with his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, six other passengers and the pilot. The aircraft went down in Calabasas, California, in a wooded area, where it ignited a brush fire. In a press conference broadcast on CBS News, L.A. Fire Chief Deryl Osby said that the blaze covered about a quarter of an acre. Medics reached the crash site from above with a helicopter of their own, but they found no survivors.

Fans are mourning for Bryant on all fronts, as the NBA icon was just 41 years old when he passed. Bryant was beloved by fans for how he exemplified family values, which made his passing with Gianna that much more heartbreaking. He is survived by his wife, Vanessa Laine Bryant, and three more daughters. Their youngest, Capri, was born in June of 2019.