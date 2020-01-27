MSNBC Reporter Alison Morris Explains Controversial Word She Used in Kobe Bryant Live Report, and Social Media Weighs in

MSNBC reporter Alison Morris is defending herself after being accused of using the n-word in a clip of her reporting on the death of retired NBA star Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, who were among the nine people killed in a helicopter crash outside of Los Angeles Sunday. In the clip, which quickly went viral, Morris was accused of using the n-word in the place of the word "Lakers" when talking about Bryant's legacy, but the reporter took to Twitter immediately to claim she simply stumbled over her words while combining "Knicks" and the "Lakers."

Earlier today, while reporting on the tragic news of Kobe Bryant’s passing, I unfortunately stuttered on air, combining the names of the Knicks and the Lakers to say “Nakers.” Please know I did not & would NEVER use a racist term. I apologize for the confusion this caused. — Alison Morris (@AlisonMorrisNOW) January 26, 2020

"Please know I did not & would NEVER use a racist term," she concluded. "I apologize for the confusion this caused."

People in the on-air personality's mentions were divided on whether she was covering up the use of a racial slur on live TV or had simply become tongue-tied as she claimed. Many believed Morris, supporting her on social media:

Geez whiz, folks. Cut the lady some slack. Maybe she was as shocked & stunned as the rest of us at this horrible news. Stop. Think. Would anyone on a major network use such an expletive at such a sad time?! She made a mistake. Anyone out there never been tongue-tied? Be kind. — Rebecca M. Kirk (@geaugrrl) January 26, 2020

An honest mistake, no need to apologise — Marla Saunders (@MarlaSa35194216) January 26, 2020

Others were not convinced, reposting the clip to Twitter and declaring things were "over" for the reporter.

Yeah I listened to the clip SEVERAL times and you said the N word with a HARD G. So no we dont believe you. — Always Bet On Black (@BetOnBlaqq) January 26, 2020

Ma’am you did not say Nakers pic.twitter.com/Se47a1179d — LilEsBella 💅🏽 (@LilEsBella) January 26, 2020

Girl just quit it’s Over for you. On behalf of the internet, we don’t forgive you — yasmin 🍯 (@heyyas__) January 26, 2020

