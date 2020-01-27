Exact Moment Tiger Woods Finds out About Kobe Bryant's Death on Live TV: 'Excuse Me?'

The death of Kobe Bryant has had the sports world reeling, and now there is footage of the exact moment that golf icon Tiger Woods finds out about Bryant's death on live TV. In a clip shared to to Twitter by sports journalist Eric Engels, Wood seen walking with his caddy — Joe LaCava — who informs him of the tragic news, to which Woods replies shocked, "Excuse me?" The 44-year-old athlete was playing in the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines in San Diego when the terrible crash took place, but according to an interview that Woods did with CBS Sports, LaCava chose to wait until Woods was done playing before telling him.

Tiger Woods comes off the course at Torrey Pines and caddy Joe LaCava informs him of Kobe Bryant's passing. You can hear Tiger say, "Excuse me?" pic.twitter.com/AvWgp022l4 — Eric Engels (@EricEngels) January 26, 2020

"I didn't know until [LaCava] told me coming off the 18th green," Woods explained, revealing that he heard fans shouting about Bryant, but had no idea why. "I didn't really understand why the people in the gallery were saying, 'Do it for Mamba.' But now I understand."

He continued: "It's a shocker for everyone. Unbelievably sad, and one of the more tragic days. For me, the reality is kind of just setting in because I was told just five minutes ago."

Tiger Woods reacts to the news of Kobe Bryant's death shortly after finishing his round on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/veQV7WYgE8 — GOLFonCBS (@GOLFonCBS) January 26, 2020

LaCava later told The New York Post that he'd found out about the news from two separate journalists while Woods was playing but opted to wait on telling the golf pro so as not to throw off his state of mind.

"I thought it would be better off not telling him," 65-year-old LaCava said. "I didn't think he'd be to the point where he couldn't play golf, but I figured I'd wait to the end. It was too much of [a] distraction."

LaCava went on to say, "I waited until we got into the tunnel on 18 [after his round was complete] to tell him, because I didn't want the cameras on him and see the shock on his face."

Bryant, 41, died in a helicopter crash that took place Sunday morning in Calabasas, California. The crash also claimed the the life of Bryant's 13-year-old daughter Gianna, as well as seven other individuals. The crash is still under investigation.