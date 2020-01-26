Kobe Bryant Dead: Tiger Woods Reflects on Lakers Icon's Passing

Former Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant passed away on Sunday morning after a helicopter carrying him and eight other people crashed in Calabasas. There were no survivors, including his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna. The majority of NBA fans learned of the tragic accident shortly after it occurred, but golfer Tiger Woods was on the course during competition. He wasn't informed until moments prior to an interview with CBS Sports.

The longtime golf star met with reporter Amanda Balionis to provide his thoughts on Bryant's passing. This was a painful moment for Woods, but he wanted to say a few words about a fellow competitor.

"I didn't understand why the people in the gallery were saying 'do it for Mamba,'" Woods said. "But now I understand. It's a shocker to everyone. Unbelievably sad, and one of the more tragic days that ... for me, the reality is just setting in. I was just told probably about five minutes ago."

Woods has long been a Los Angeles Lakers fan, and he has watched Bryant throughout his entire career. The top athletes were also friends, and Woods reportedly often spoke about the former NBA star when he was out on the golf course.

"The fire," Woods said about how he would remember Bryant. "He burned so competitively hot, and [the] desire to win. He brought it each and every night on both ends of the floor. Not too many guys can say that throughout NBA history."

As Woods revealed on Sunday, he was walking off of the 18th green and through the blue-tented tunnel when he was pulled aside by caddie Joe LaCava. The news of Bryant's death was revealed, to which Woods could be heard responding: "excuse me?"

The longtime golfer reflected on Bryant's career back in 2016 after the Lakers star announced his retirement. Woods spoke with PGA Tour Radio and explained the toll that 20 years of athletic endeavors can have on the body.

"Five rings, I believe, maybe seven Finals or something like that," Woods said. "You add up all those games, it takes a toll on the body. And eventually, it just doesn't heal anymore. That sport is so fast and so athletic and so quick. It's just tough. It's been tough to watch him go through the season he's had. And understandably so, he's been there for 20 years."

Woods respected Bryant for everything that he achieved in his life, whether it was on or off the court. He is unbelievably sad after learning of Bryant's death, but the golf star will remember him for the fire that he brought to the basketball court.

Photo Credit: Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images