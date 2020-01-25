‘SNL’ Star Michael Che Reveals His Super Bowl, Royal Rumble Predictions

The end of January and beginning of February brings about two of the year's biggest sporting events. The WWE Royal Rumble takes place on Jan. 26 while Super Bowl LIV is on Feb. 2. The outcome of both events is unknown, but SNL star Michael Che is providing his thoughts.

The longtime actor and comedian answered a series of questions on Instagram recently, weighing in on these two upcoming events. He predicted the winner of both the Super Bowl and the Royal Rumble, and he even navigated a brief moment of political intrigue.

With both NXT and WWE competing during the Men's Royal Rumble in Houston, there is no shortage of options for a winner. Brock Lesnar is currently the favorite, and he will be facing off against Roman Reigns, Randy Orton, AJ Styles, Seth Rollins, and Samoa Joe. Stars of NXT are expected to show up as surprise contestants, and Che has faith that one will be the ultimate victor.

"Demon Finn!!" Che wrote in response to a Royal Rumble question. He believes that Finn Balor, who is known as The Demon, will take care of business. Balor is the biggest star on NXT's roster, and there are many WWE fans that would love to see him named the winner of the 30-man competition.

In terms of the NFL, however, the SNL star is rooting for a west coast team. He wholeheartedly supports the San Francisco 49ers and has been a fan of the team for a very long time. "Niners Gang" he wrote in response to questions about the Super Bowl winner.

To prove that he has been a fan for a considerable amount of time, Che responded to a fan that wanted to ask about politics. One Instagram user asked if he was still supporting the 49ers even with the Colin Kaepernick/Nick Bosa "stuff." The former 49ers QB in Kaepernick has not been in the league since taking a knee to support racial inequality and police brutality, and he is disliked by one side of the political spectrum.

Bosa, on the other hand, was known as a vocal Donald Trump supporter in the weeks and months leading up to the 2019 NFL Draft. He also referred to Kaepernick as a "clown" in previous tweets. Although he later apologized for those comments. There are still football fans on one side of the spectrum that dislike the rookie pass rusher.

Che is not as concerned about the political beliefs or any perceived controversy that may have circled around either player. He has been a fan of the 49ers since "before either one of them were alive." He will continue to be a fan of his favorite team.

The WWE Royal Rumble will take place at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas on Sunday, Jan. 26. The pay-per-view will begin at 7 p.m. ET on the WWE Network.

Super Bowl LIV will take place on Sunday, Feb. 2, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. The Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers will face off at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Photo Credit: Will Heath/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images