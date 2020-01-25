Richard Sherman Doubts He Would Visit White House If 49ers Win Super Bowl

The San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs will face off in Super Bowl LIV next Sunday with championship dreams. The winning team will take home the Lombardi Trophy, the right to host 2020's opening game, and a possible invitation to the White House. If the 49ers win, will Sherman head to Washington D.C.? Cornerback Richard Sherman does not believe he will do so.

The veteran cornerback was asked about his plans recently. He didn't want to look beyond the game and predict a victory, but Sherman did give some insight into whether or not he would visit President Donald Trump and the White House.

"I haven't thought about it," Sherman said to Scott Ostler of the San Francisco Chronicle. "we've got a long way between now and then, but I doubt it."

Sherman previously visited the White House as a member of the Seattle Seahawks back in 2014. This trip took place following a victory over the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XLVIII, but Barack Obama was the president at the time. The commander in chief even teased Sherman about his infamous rants.

These post-championship trips have been a talking point throughout Trump's presidency. Whether it is the NFL, NBA, or any other major sports league, winning the title brings about White House questions.

The Golden State Warriors were not invited to visit the White House in 2018 after winning the NBA championship. The 2017 team had their invitation withdrawn after multiple players said they would not be attending the celebration.

Similarly, the Philadelphia Eagles were invited to visit D.C. and the president following their win in Super Bowl LII. They were ultimately uninvited after a mere few players said that they would attend. The rest opted out of the trip to the White House.

The New England Patriots were scheduled to attend the championship celebration following the most recent Super Bowl, but this trip was canceled due to scheduling issues. Robert Kraft's team had previously visited the White House after every other Super Bowl victory.

Sherman and his 49ers teammates are not guaranteed to win Super Bowl LIV. This will be the most difficult game of the year given the stakes, as well as the level of competition. Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes has found a way to defeat nearly every defense he has faced this season and has run rampant through the playoffs with 12 touchdowns and zero interceptions.

The 49ers will be tested during the championship game, and Sherman is not looking beyond this upcoming matchup. Although it does appear that he will not be heading to D.C. if his team wins.

