Not Having Enough Sex? Here’s What You’re Missing out On

(Photo: Shutterstock)

If asked, we could probably rattle off a few personal reasons why we’d like to have more sex in our lives — but until now, these opinions weren’t exactly backed by science. As it turns out, however, there are myriad health benefits to be gained by having sex regularly. Here are some of the health boosts you could be missing out on if it’s been a while since you spent some alone time with your partner.

MORE: Creative Ways to Use a Pillow During Sex for a Stronger Orgasm

Videos by PopCulture.com

1. Your immune system loves it.

You’re not the only one who feels a bit peppier after getting some; your immune system experiences a boost, as well. As sexual health expert Yvonne K. Fulbright, PhD. related to WebMD, “Sexually active people take fewer sick days.” With so many of us battling a demanding schedule and trying to stay on top of an ever-growing to-do list, “fewer sick days” sounds like the magic phrase.

2. It can help you find your zen.

Here’s one stress remedy that doesn’t feel like added homework. As psychology professor Stuart Brody, Ph.D. told Women’s Health, a study from the University of the West of Scotland showed that individuals were more able to manage increased stress levels when they had sex at least once every two weeks (a manageable goal, if we do say so ourselves). The endorphins and oxytocin released during sex can help keep negative emotions at bay and leave you feeling refreshed and ready to deal with life’s challenges.

3. It’ll get your glow on.

Looking a little lackluster? The regular release of hormones from sex can impart a gorgeous glow on those who regularly make time for it. According to a study conducted at the Royal Edinburgh Hospital in Scotland, individuals who have sex roughly four times a week appear seven to 12 years younger than those with more infrequent appetites. Shiny hair and radiant skin, here we come.

4. It’s a natural pain reliever.

If you’re someone with chronic pain, or even just the occasional headache, have we got a fix for you: As Barry R. Komisaruk, PhD, a professor at Rutgers told WebMD, orgasms release a hormone that can actually raise your pain threshold, easing whatever aches ail you. “We’ve found that vaginal stimulation can block chronic back and leg pain, and many women have told us that genital self-stimulation can reduce menstrual cramps, arthritic pain, and in some cases even headache,” he explains.

5. It’s good for your heart (no, really).

The heart wants what the heart wants — but all hearts want to be healthy. According to Prevention, “Cardiologists rank intercourse as a mild-to-moderate-intensity exercise that enhances heart health as well as brisk walking does.” If you’re set on skipping the gym but still want to give your heart a workout, head to the bedroom instead.

Related:

10 Steamy Tricks to Add to Your Repertoire for Steamy Sex

Women Are Losing Their Minds Over This New Sex Toy Design

A Beginner’s Guide to Tantric Sex