Try This Right After Sex to Improve Your Relationship

Enough with those early morning quickies! Research has revealed that our requests for a little cuddling session post-sex are completely justifiable. According to Women’s Health Magazine, couples who show affection towards each other after a roll in the hay are actually significantly more satisfied with their sex life overall! Well, if there is scientific proof, who are we to argue? So pick a position—big spoon or little spoon—and cuddle it out with your partner!

Two studies from the Archives of Sexual Behavior set out to prove the theory that cuddling can, in fact, drastically improve the overall quality of your relationship more than just sex alone. The 335 participants in relationships in the first study were asked to engage in “after-sex-affection” for just 15 minutes and report on the effects it had on their lovemaking and relationship. While most couples stated that sex duration and foreplay didn’t necessarily affect their satisfaction, they insisted that the post-sex cuddling increased their fulfillment in bed and their happiness with their relationship exponentially!

The second study focused on 101 couples over the course of a three-week period. Experts asked the couples a series of questions regarding their sex lives, post-sex-affection practices, and their overall satisfaction with intercourse and their relationship. Couples who reported spending more time cuddling and showing affection after sex claimed that they were much more satisfied — with their lovemaking and relationship — than usual. The best part? When asked again three to four months down the line if the results had lasted, most couples responded positively!

Still don’t believe us? Why not try it out? Relationship coach Sarah Abell from Psychologies suggests the following tips if you are looking to get more intimate with your significant other: