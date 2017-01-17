Sex Can Make You Look Younger? Tell Me More!

In breaking news, researchers have discovered that having sex regularly can actually make you look younger. Men all over the globe unite in saying “we told ya it was good for you!”

If you’ve been watching Masters of Sex on Showtime then you won’t be surprised to learn that we are only just “discovering” this in 2013. The research team, turned married couple, of Masters and Johnson pioneered human sexuality research in 1957, that’s only half a decade ago! Lucky for us we live in the information age and researchers around the world are no longer squeamish about poking into the sex lives of couples to discover what really goes on in the bedroom and what effects sex has on our minds and bodies.

Videos by PopCulture.com

What they discovered is encouraging…that is if you are having regular sex in your 40s and 50s (regular meaning 3 times a week instead of 2). If you are, then you generally look 5-7 years younger than your peers, according to Dr. David Weeks, former head of old age psychology at the Royal Edinburgh Hospital.

Weeks explains “that the pleasure derived from sex is a ‘crucial factor’ in preserving youth. Biology also plays a role, with sex releasing endorphins, the body’s natural feel-good chemicals. These act as natural painkillers, easing anxiety and making it easier to drop off to sleep. Exercise boosts circulation, which is important for the heart and gives skin a healthy glow. Human growth hormone is also released by lovemaking and can help keep the skin elastic and so less likely to wrinkle. Sex can help burn fat and release substances which bolster the immune system, while simple stress relief can improve the quality of sleep.”

While these beneficial sexual side-effects seem impressive, even more impressive is that the researchers were able to find multiple couples in their 40s and 50s who were having sex 3 times a week! It begs the question, does sex make us look younger or do we look as young as we act and feel? Regardless, it’s good to be reminded that sex isn’t just for the young and newly in love, and maybe the next time you’re thinking of faking a headache you should think instead about Brad and Jennifer, or Brad and Angelina, or Jennifer and Justin, or Angelina and Billy Bob…(okay, maybe not the last one). But regardless, you should consider the benefits lovemaking can bring to your health, your relationship, and the way you look. Then tell your special someone he/she can thank us later.

To boost your sex drive, try adding these hot foods to your diet! Also, don’t feel like all sex has to be spontaneous. Scheduling time for sex can still be sexy!