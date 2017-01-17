Ciara Reveals Why She and Russell Wilson Decided to Abstain From Sex

(Photo: Twitter / @LifeNewsHQ)

It’s no secret that Ciara and husband Russell Wilson abstained from having sex before they were married. While it seemed like everyone and their mother has an opinion on the topic, here’s one that matters: Ciara’s!

Now that Ciara and Wilson are married, they’ve done the deed. In fact, the 31-year-old mother of 2-year-old Future Zahir Wilburn is already expecting their first child together.

In a recent interview with Cosmopolitan South Africa, Ciara said that in hindsight, she wouldn’t change a thing.

“I really believe that when you focus on a friendship, you have the opportunity to build a strong foundation for a relationship—and once you know you’re really great friends and you’re what we call ‘equally yoked,’ where you share the same values or the same outlook on life, it kind of sets the tone,” Ciara tells the magazine. “Knowing that you’ll always have the friendship and that you can always go back to it is very important, and very powerful.”

The singer explained how she and her NFL quarterback came to the decision to abstain from sex, saying they had a “conversation” about the “intimacy part” of life. “I have to give credit to my husband for sharing those views. It’s awesome how it all worked out.”

Ciara also added that it’s important to have “standards” in a relationship. “It’s important to have a friendship,” she told the magazine. “It’s important to have standards. You shouldn’t feel like you have to give your body away to get someone to like you.”

