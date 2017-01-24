Bumble Had the Best Response to This Fat Shamer Who Ghosted His Date

(Photo: Shutterstock)

If you’ve ever used an online dating app like Tinder, you know how soul crushing they can be.

While not all people on dating apps are cretins, wading through the ocean of aggressive dudes sending unsolicited NSFW pics to find a nice guy really isn’t worth the trouble. So that’s why women rejoiced when Bumble came around in 2015.

Bumble, an app created by the co-founder of Tinder, is similar to Tinder, except women are encouraged to initiate the conversation.

One woman, Angelina, revealed to Elite Daily that after matching with a guy and going on a Bumble date that went seemingly well, her suitor seemed to vanish into thin air. That’s right, he ghosted her.

“I normally wouldn’t think anything of it — that kind of stuff happens all the time,” Angelina wrote. “However, there’s a crazy coincidence that happened after he ghosted me.”

After their date and subsequent ghosting, Angelina saw that he created a new profile with the bio: “Pleeeeease don’t be fat in real life.”

After Elite Daily published the story, Bumble messaged the author of the post, who joined forces with Angelina and tracked down the man on the app. From there, Bumble promptly blocked his profile.

Bumble’s guidelines clearly state their zero tolerance for bullying, fat-shaming or any other disrespectful behavior:

“We’re a very diverse community. This means you should respect other people’s beliefs, interests and property while on Bumble. You should behave the same way on Bumble as you would in real life.”

We love Bumble’s reaction to the ghoster’s disrespectful remarks. Have you ever been in a similar situation? Share your story in the comments below!

