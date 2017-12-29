10 Sexy Moves Your Guy Will Love — Trust Us

One of the best things about hitting that relationship groove is that you and your man have probably also fine-tuned your sexual groove. You know how to get each other off, but if you're looking to spice things up in the bedroom, try these ten moves to drive him crazy and keep him guessing.

Cowgirl There's a reason it's called the Wild West. This position has you straddling your guy, giving him a front-row seat to some of your best bits while you set the pace. While he runs his hands over you, you can go hands free and stimulate your clitoris, making it easier to reach that big O moment.

Reverse Cowgirl Give him a glimpse of your booty while you face away from him, straddling his legs and slowly sliding up and down. If you want to be extra sexy, sneak looks back at him while you ride him up and down.

Doggy Style If your guy loves your butt, this is another great position. He takes control and sets the pace, but you still have access to the Big O's nerve center — your clitoris — making both of you happy campers.

Missionary While this position has often been labeled as boring, it's actually one of the best poses for couples. Guys set the pace and tempo and have easy access to your lips and breasts, while you both share intimate eye contact and sexy skin-to-skin contact, making it a people-pleaser all around.

Oral for him This one might seem obvious, but there are a number of things you can do when pleasuring your guy to make sure it's an experience he'll never forget. Make eye contact as you go down on him, touch yourself, go super slow, and don't forget to lavish his oft-forgotten pair down there with some attention. He'll be on the brink and begging for more.

Oral for her What makes this position so great is that your guy is getting all his pleasure from giving you pleasure. Make him even harder by rocking back and forth over his mouth and slipping in some dirty talk. While he goes to town, you have easy access to your nipples and clit, setting you up for an amazing orgasm that will make him feel like a king. Want more ideas to make oral sex even better? Read 14 tips to make your partner squeal with pleasure.

Double the Pleasure What's better than face sitting? Going down on each other and working hard to get to that simultaneous finish. This intimate position is a twofer; he gives pleasure and you reciprocate. What's not to love?

Standing Up Whether it's in the shower or against the kitchen counter, this position is great when initiating a quickie with your man. He'll love the spontaneity, and turning around and rubbing him against you will have him thinking seriously dirty thoughts the next time he cooks or showers. Want some tips for shower sex? Get the scoop here.