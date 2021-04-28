Who is the Snail on 'The Masked Singer' Season 5

✖

The Masked Singer Season 5 kicked off with one of its craziest costumes ever — only to unmask the star wearing it immediately. The acclaimed singing competition challenged viewers to guess the identity of "The Snail" in its premiere episode. When the episode ended, the snail was the very first one to be unmasked.

Season 5 Premiere — "Return Of The Masks"

The Snail introduced themself by highlighting their accomplishments and connections in Hollywood, hinting that they have even been to the Oscars at some point. They have produced, acted, directed and filled just about every other role on a film set. After singing, they said that they have been around for a long time, leading the panelists to skew towards older guesses.

The Snail sang an accented version of "You Make My Dreams Come True" by Hall and Oates, but the judges thought that "twang" might be intentionally misleading. Robin Thicke guessed that it might be Seth McFarlane, though Ken Jeong was more interested in the idea that it was Jay Leno. Nichole Scherzinger leapt to former Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel, but Jenny McCarthy made an A-list guess: Mark Wahlberg.

It turns out, we didn't have to wait long to discover Snail's identity. Snail was the first contestant eliminated in Season 5. When the mask was pulled off, a totally unexpected, green face popped out. It wasn't a human celebrity at all! It was Kermit the Frog, the beloved Muppet. (His puppeteer was not named during the broadcast.) For our full breakdown of the night's events, head over to our live blog!

