Who Is Harp on 'The Masked Singer' Season 8, Episode 2

The Masked Singer Season 8 is here, and Harp is already one of the frontrunners to win the whole season! The female vocalist, who is decked out in a gold outfit with a harp-shaped attachment on her back, was the first singer to take the stage during the season premiere, and she set the bar high. However, we might have already gathered enough clues to spoil her identity! Scroll through for all the clues, performances and judge guesses for Harp on The Masked Singer Season 8 (if you haven't already been watching via FuboTV or another live service).

Performances and Song Picks

Episode 1: "Perfect" by P!nk

Show Clues

Episode 1 monologue: "I can't believe I'm here on premiere night. But I am telling you, life does have a funny way of putting you exactly where you need to be. When I was a teenager, I auditioned for the biggest show in the world. It was my dream, but I didn't fit the mold and was turned down. I was devastated, but I knew I had to keep going. It was my uniqueness that later landed me the opportunity of a lifetime and (I) became an idol for anyone who felt like an outsider. The 'no's' in my life made me stronger, but I won't be taking 'no' for an answer tonight."

opera glasses (a detail in last week's package that we didn't even realize was a clue) and a CD labeled "NIGHT NIGHT." Episode 2 on-stage clue: She apparently collaborated with judge Nicole Scherzinger

The Guesses

Robin Thicke's Episode 1 guess: Queen Latifah (a triple threat)

Our Episode 1 guess: Amber Riley (American Idol turned her down before she landed a role on Glee. The awards line matches up with her resume, including the comedy ensemble SAG award for Glee. She was the lead star of the Dreamgirls trio on Broadway, as the cast list clue suggested. She appeared in the PBS special WICKED in Concert, which ties into the hat clue. And from what we remember of the fever dream that is Glee, it sounds just like her. Oh, and the 3D glasses? Let us not forget Glee: The 3D Concert Movie.)



Yvette Nicole Brown (collaborated with the judges as a guest judge on the panel) Our Episode 2 guess: Still Amber Riley (Scherzinger's connections details only make our

How to Watch

The Masked Singer airs on Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. ET on Fox. If you don't have a traditional cable package, FuboTV allows you to watch The Masked Singer live (there's even a free trial available). Additionally, all episodes of The Masked Singer are available on Hulu the following day.