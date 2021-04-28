Who Is Grandpa Monster on 'The Masked Singer' Season 5

✖

The Masked Singer has already said goodbye to a slew of contestants in Season 5. One of the competitors who got the boot was Grandpa Monster, who was eliminated on the April 1 episode. Considering that they got eliminated, who was Grandpa Monster?

Grandpa Monster's final performance consisted of him performing an all-too-fitting rendition of Joan Jett's "Bad Reputation." Why was it so fitting? Well, because Grandpa Monster happened to have been controversial YouTube star Logan Paul. Yes, despite the fact that Grandpa Monster tried to trick the audience into thinking that he was as old as his costume would suggest, they were 26-year-old Paul all along. None of the judges correctly guessed his identity, but Nicole Scherzinger came the closest when she suggested, Paul's younger brother, Jake Paul. Read on for a refresher on Grandpa Monster's time in the competition.

Season 5, Episode 4

Grandpa Monster was the first up on Wednesday's episode. In their clue package, they noted that they "always hated the sound" of his singing voice. He went on to say that he experienced a Cast Away situation in the woods. The judges picked up on other clues such as a boxer dog being in the scene (an indication that they could be a professional boxer of sorts) and a Santa hat. They also said that they "traveled the world and sold out arenas."

Grandpa Monster performed a roaring performance of Joan Jett's "Bad Reputation," which began with him ripping up a photo of fellow competitor Piglet. The judges' guesses ran the gamut, with Thicke guessing Jack Black, Jeong saying that it could be Kevin Hart, and Scherzinger offering that it's possibly Jake Paul.

Season 5, Episode 2 — "Shamrock and Roll"

The Grandpa Monster emerged onto the stage complete with a walker. However, it wasn't before long that he was busting out the moves. In his clue package, Grandpa Monster could be seen at the beach at first. He then said that he was a "trouble-making fool" as a child. Elsewhere in the package, there were clues related to a chalkboard (that appeared to have a football play on it in the same of the number 6), 97%, and 6.2 tons. He also said that he eventually became a "star pupil."

As soon as started his performance, he threw the walker away for his rendition of "Mambo No. 5" by Lou Bega. Not only was he showcasing his best dance moves, but the judges also thought that their voice sounded like it was on the younger side despite his costume. Once he was done, Grandpa Monster said that he was doing The Masked Singer in order "to start fresh." Both Robin Thicke and Jenny McCarthy were thinking that they could be an athlete, with them mentioning both Johnny Manziel and Mike "The Miz" Mizanin. Ken Jeong guessed Scott Disick, jokingly saying that the 97% was in reference to how the reality star only dates women after 1997.

Just who might Grandpa Monster be? We'll find out eventually! The Masked Singer airs each and every Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on FOX. FuboTV, which has a free trial promotion happening right now, is streaming the show's broadcast live each week, and you can watch them the next-day via Hulu. Stay looped in to the The Masked Singer Season 5 here on PopCulture.com!

