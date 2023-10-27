'Welcome to Plathville's Ethan and Olivia Plath Split After 5 Years of Marriage

Welcome to Plathville's Ethan Plath and Olivia Plath have split after five years of marriage. The TLC stars announced their divorce on social media Friday, with Olivia, 25, reflecting on the "journey of questioning, deconstructing and rebuilding" that led her to the decision to end her marriage. In a statement shared to the reality personality's Instagram, she began, "Ethan and I have decided to go our separate ways."

"I have ambivalent memories of us being 18 years old, innocently dreaming of forever – but the partner you choose is a reflection of the world you want to live in, and at 18 I didn't know who I was or what kind of life I wanted to create for myself," she continued. Looking back, "There were good moments and I want to remember and honor those," she added. "We fell in love as children and are going our separate ways as adults. Wiser, older and braver. We will be OK." Olivia then wrapped up her note with a message to her ex, telling Ethan, "Thank you for the good times. I wish the best for you."

Ethan also addressed the breakup on Instagram Friday, writing that "it just didn't work between us," despite the fact that he and Olivia "both gave it all we had." He continued, "It seemed we were constantly pulling each other in opposite directions in life with different goals. I wish Olivia the best in the future ahead. I care for her deeply and always will."

Divorce rumors have been swirling for months around Ethan and Olivia, with the latter's sister, Sophia Meggs, alleging in June that the two were in the middle of a divorce. At the time, Olivia shut down her sister's statement, writing on Instagram at the time, "A friend informed me of this post so I just wanted to take a second and clarify. Sophia is my younger sister, but her and I have a very distant/strained relationship due to our worldviews and reactions to the ultra-religious world we were raised in. Subsequently, she actually isn't a reliable source when it comes to my personal information as she doesn't know about my personal life. There is a lot of speculation going around, but if Ethan and I had something to share, we would. Thanks!"

Olivia and Ethan's marriage troubles have played out on Welcome to Plathville's ongoing season, however, with Olivia admitting she had "regrets" about her marriage in this week's episode. "Ethan is the one and only relationship I've ever been in, so I have nothing to compare it to," she said in the Oct. 24 episode. "The more I deconstruct all the beliefs around marriage that I was taught growing up, the more I feel kind of confused about what I [should] expect out of a relationship."