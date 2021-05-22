'Wahlburgers' Star Hospitalized, in Coma

✖

On Saturday, TMZ reported that Henry "Nacho" Laun, who is known for eating large portions and his appearances on Wahlburgers, has been hospitalized after being found unconscious. The publication reported that he is currently in the hospital and that he is fighting for his life. At the moment, it's unclear exactly what led to Laun's medical emergency.

Laun was reportedly on a road trip from Boston to Cape Cod on Wednesday. During his trip, he stopped at a gas station. While at the location, he fell unconscious. TMZ reported that an individual at the gas station noticed that he was in his car unconscious and promptly called 911. Laun was subsequently transported to the hospital, where he remains at this time. His condition is reportedly said to be dire, as a source told TMZ that he is in a coma. The source did not share any details about the underlying condition that led to this emergency, but it is said to be serious.

Laun, who was one of the original members of Mark Wahlberg's entourage, was reportedly experiencing poor health in the days leading up to this emergency, according to a friend of his. The Wahlburgers star is estranged from his family, so TMZ was not able to get in touch with them regarding further details on this matter. Additionally, they contacted Laun's attorney, James Neyman, but he declined to comment.

This report comes amid a difficult time for the Wahlbugers family. In mid-April, it was reported that Alma Wahlberg, the mother of Mark and Donnie Wahlberg, died at the age of 78. Both Mark and Donnie paid tribute to Alma, who made frequent appearances on Wahlburgers, at the time. On Instagram, the Spenser Confidential star posted a photo of his mother, which he captioned with, "My angel. Pest in peace." As for Donnie, he posted a lovely video tribute to his mom, which included some of the special moments they shared over the years.

"I’m so blessed to have been brought into this world by, raised by, taught by and set on my life’s path by, such an amazing woman," the Blue Bloods star wrote, in part, about his mother. "My mom Alma’s joy for life, love and people — combined with a pride in her humble beginnings and refusal to forget where she came from — undoubtedly shaped me into the man that I am."