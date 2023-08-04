'Match Me Abroad' Finale Exclusive Sneak Peek: Stanika Can't Stop Thinking About Noureddine
Stanika's back home in Mississippi and can't stop thinking about Noureddine, her new boyfriend from Morocco. On video call, Noureddine brings up seeing each other soon, because "actions speak louder than words," and is eager to be physically near Stanika as soon as possible.
