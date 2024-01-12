'Love & Translation' Ladies Shocked at Major Twist in Exclusive Sneak Peek
Host Sangita Patel explains to the international women that they are getting translation devices, making it so that they can understand the host and the other women, but NOT the American guys, as they don't have any translation help!
Host Sangita Patel explains to the international women that they are getting translation devices, making it so that they can understand the host and the other women, but NOT the American guys, as they don't have any translation help!