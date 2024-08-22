'Forbidden Love' Exclusive Sneak Peek: Laurie and Eli Prepare for Shabbat
Laurie and Eli are preparing for Shabbat, the Jewish sabbath and day of rest. It is considered work to rip toilet paper so even that needs to be prepped!
