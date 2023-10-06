Big Brother: Evicted Houseguest Puts Cory and America on Blast in Fiery Exit | BB25, Episode 27
Big Brother 25 is getting heated as an America vs. Felicia fight leads to a flip in the house - and the evicted houseguest isn't going out without putting in the last word. PopCulture's Social Call recaps BB25, Episode 27.
Big Brother 25 is getting heated as an America vs. Felicia fight leads to a flip in the house - and the evicted houseguest isn't going out without putting in the last word. PopCulture's Social Call recaps BB25, Episode 27.