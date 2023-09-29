Big Brother: Does Cameron or Jared Return After Zombie TWIST?| BB25, Episode 24 Recap
Will it be Cameron or Jared who return to the Big Brother house after the terrifying BB Zombie twist? The Do or Die competition is turning everything upside down in the house, and PopCulture's Social Call is recapping all the drama of the live competition in BB25, Episode 24.
