Big Brother 25: How BB25 Handled Luke's Exit After Racial Slur | Episode 4 Recap
Big Brother Season 25 reveals exactly how Luke's racial slur scandal went down before he was booted from the house just before the first live eviction. But was it Kirsten or Felicia - or no one - who was sent packing? PopCulture's Social Call recaps BB25, Episode 4.
