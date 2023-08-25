Big Brother 25: Hisam Evicted After BRUTAL Blindside | BB25 Episode 10 Recap
Big Brother 25 week three got brutal, as Hisam learned he was being backdoored by his own alliance. But he's not going down without a fight, urging his alliance to reconsider as eviction day draws closer. PopCulture's Social Call recaps the BB25 Week 3 eviction AND the return of the pressure cooker HOH in episode 10.
