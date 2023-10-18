BB25 Episode 32 Recap: America and Cory Blindside in the Works | Big Brother 25
Is Big Brother 25's showmance coming to an end? America and Cory are about to blindsided by their ally after a twist from the Comic-verse -- but will he go through with the betrayal? PopCulture's Social Call recaps BB25, Episode 32.
