BB25 Episode 28 Recap: Bowie Jane Takes Over as HOH - Who Does She Nominate? | Big Brother 25
Big Brother Season 25 just turned over the reins to Bowie Jane, but who will the new HOH nominate? PopCulture's Social Call recaps Episode 28 of BB25 - from the aftermath of her Head of Household win to the nomination ceremony.
Big Brother Season 25 just turned over the reins to Bowie Jane, but who will the new HOH nominate? PopCulture's Social Call recaps Episode 28 of BB25 - from the aftermath of her Head of Household win to the nomination ceremony.