'90 Day Fiance': Love in Paradise Exclusive Sneak Peek: A Third Wheel in Brazil
Brazilian Alliya takes partner Shawn and her American best friend Jackie to her favorite local waterfall. Shawn confesses he was uncomfortable with Jackie, the "third wheel," asking all these intrusive questions about Shawn and Alliya's relationship.
