'Vanderpump Rules' Star Ariana Madix May Jump to Another Reality Series Amid Cheating Scandal

Ariana Madix could be entering the ballroom after exiting her relationship with Tom Sandoval. The Vanderpump Rules star is reportedly in talks to compete on the Disney+ dance competition show Dancing With the Stars in its upcoming 32nd season this fall, insider sources told Page Six this weekend.

"ABC is in late-stage conversations with [Madix] to be a contestant to join DWTS this fall," the source claimed. The Bravo star has reportedly "already received all of the approvals and sign-offs from NBC Universal," which is the parent company of the Vanderpump Rules network. Madix's fans have been rallying around her ever since news broke last month that Sandoval had been cheating on his longtime live-in partner with their co-star and friend Raquel Leviss.

Both Sandoval and Leviss issued public statements apologizing for their affair, which was followed soon after by a statement from Madix thanking fans for the "outpouring of love and support" she had received since the news broke. "When I have felt like I couldn't even stand, you all have given me the strength to continue and seen me through my darkest hours," she wrote. "To say I have been devastated and broken is an understatement. However, I know that I am not in this alone. So many of my closest friends are also grieving this loss right now and reeling from this betrayal on so many levels."

Madix concluded her message, "What doesn't kill me better run." In addition to a possible stint on Dancing With the Stars, Madix is set to appear in the new Lifetime movie Buying Back My Daughter, which is currently in production and will also star Meagan Good.

While details about Leviss and Sandoval's affair are promised to surface at the upcoming Vanderpump Rules Season 10 reunion, Sandoval's best friend and business partner Tom Schwartz didn't hold back during his Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen appearance last week, claiming that Sandoval and Leviss' affair started when they had a one-night stand in August that evolved into an "emotional affair" and eventually love. "Raquel is Tom's heroin," Schwartz told host Andy Cohen, going on to say that Sandoval "became obsessed" with Leviss, despite their relationship being "toxic." Schwartz added, "He's addicted."It's an infatuation of infatuations."