Tim Bliefnick, 'Family Feud' Contestant Who Murdered Wife, Sentenced

A former Family Feud player who shared some thoughts about his wife disappearing while on the show, just got three life sentences for the murder of his wife. According to PEOPLE, Tim Bliefnick faced his judgment in court on Friday, earning some sobering language from the judge and several victim impact statements from members of his wife's family.

"You researched this murder," Judge Robert Adrian said during sentencing. "You planned this murder. You practiced this murder. You broke into her house and you shot her ... 14 times. ... Some of those shots were fired while she was lying on the ground and you did all of that while your children were upstairs at your house, lying snug in their beds."

'Family Feud' Contestant Found Guilty of Murdering Estranged Wifehttps://t.co/u46jtJZCs4 — PopCulture.com (@PopCulture) June 1, 2023

Bliefnick declined to make his own final statement, leaving way for the family to speak up before the final sentence. "When you murdered Becky you took from your boys the person who loved them the most on earth," Becky Bliefnick's mother Bernadette said. "Becky's family, friends coworkers and patients will never again see her smile, hear her laugh, feel her embrace or receive her love. We are left with emptiness that cannot be filled. We are only left with memories. Your soul is black with hate. Your heart has only love for itself. You should never be allowed to be free again."

Bliefnick was charged with two counts of first-degree murder and another charge of home invasion. She was found dead on Feb. 23, 2023, inside her home, with the couple's three boys in the home. Tim Bliefnick filed for divorce back in 2021.

He had initially told police that his former wife had been the victim of a violent home invasion, but his neglect while covering his own tracks and his internet searches led to his downfall with authorities.

The story gained a lot of traction with readers and true crime fanatics due to Bliefnick and members of his family appearing on Family Feud back in 2020. During the appearance, he ended up tipping his hat at his true feelings for his wife. "What's your biggest mistake you made at your wedding?" Steve Harvey asks, lining up this zinger from Bliefnick.

"Honey, I love you, but, 'Said I do,'" he said. "Not my mistake, not my mistake – I love my wife. I'm gonna get in trouble for that, aren't I?" The episode was taped in the fall of 2019 and the couple made clear that the appearance didn't lead to their eventual decision to divorce.

"It's a game show," Bliefnick's attorney, Casey Schnack, said at the time. "A silly answer to a silly question on a silly show doesn't make one a murderer." This is true, but in the end, it was the murder itself that made this particular murderer.

If you are dealing with domestic violence or a similar situation, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org.