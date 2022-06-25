'The Voice' Possibly Rolling Back Major Change

The Voice may be making a big change to its schedule in the near future. While The Voice moved to one cycle per year, Monsters and Critics reported that NBC is considering going back to airing two seasons. As of right now, The Voice features one season per year during NBC's fall schedule.

According to Monsters and Critics, there are a few reasons why some believe that The Voice is going back to airing a cycle in both the fall and the spring. The show that served as The Voice's replacement in the spring, American Song Contest, didn't do too well in the ratings. So, it is rumored that NBC wants to bring back The Voice in its previous spring timeslot. Additionally, the official Instagram account for The Voice casting announced an open call for contestants and various June dates.

Even though it may initially appear as though this would be for the upcoming fall season, that doesn't appear to be the case. Filming or the blind auditions for Season 22 have already begun. Monsters and Critics also noted that casting for the fall season has already been completed, meaning that this open casting call would be for a subsequent season of The Voice. In the eligibility requirements listed for the casting call, they note that "you must be willing to travel to and reside at one or more undisclosed locations in the United States for several weeks at any time in October 2022 and May 2023." Could this mean that The Voice is going back to airing two cycles per year? Based on this information, it certainly seems likely. However, an official statement on the matter has not yet been made.

Frances Berwick, the Chairman of Entertainment Networks, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, previously explained why they were moving The Voice to one cycle per year. According to Berwick, the decision really tied back to wanting to keep the reality competition fresh. She said in May 2021, "Going into the 21st cycle in the fall, The Voice remains one of the most popular shows on television and we want to keep it that way. We want to eventize this iconic series. We think The Voice will be on NBC for a very long time to come and we believe the best way to protect the brand, while also superserving fans is to produce one amazing cycle this year."

Fans can rest assured that The Voice will be back this fall. Although, the coaching lineup will look a bit different. Kelly Clarkson will not be returning for Season 22. The Voice tapped Camila Cabello to be a coach alongside Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, and John Legend.