'The Masked Singer's Gremlin: What to Remember

On Wednesday night's episode of The Masked Singer, there was no new unmasking. However, fans got a clue that may bring them one step closer to figuring out who the mysterious Cluedle-Doo is. During the episode, the show revealed that Cluedle-Doo actually has a connection to Mickey Rourke's Gremlin, who appeared on the show's fourth season. Since it's been some time since fans were introduced to the Gremlin, here's what you need to remember about him.

As you might recall, Gremlin, who sang a rendition of "Stand By Me" by Ben E. King, produced one of the wildest eliminations in Masked Singer history. Instead of waiting to see whether they made it through to another round of the competition, Gremlin a.k.a. Rourke took matters into their own hands. Before the judges — Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong, Robin Thicke, and Jenny McCarthy — could even finish guessing about Gremlin's identity, the individual removed their own mask to reveal that they were the Oscar-winning actor. Since Rourke eliminated himself from the competition, the rest of his fellow competitors who were in Group B with him, Sea Horse, Whatchamacallit, Serpent, Baby Alien, and Crocodile, were all safe.

Even though he eliminated himself, Rourke still had a great time on the show. After his identity was revealed, he explained that it was "all fun." He added about his choice of song, "I like the song so much. The panel is really cool. It was just really upbeat." The actor also explained that he wanted to make his friend, Willie Nelson, proud with his performance, as he teared up a bit while saying, "It was all about my feelings about Willie."

It's unclear exactly what kind of connection Cluedle-Doo has with Gremlin and whether that connection ties back to this shocking reveal or Rourke himself. There has been much speculation about Cluedle-Doo's identity, with fans guessing everyone from Nick Cannon (since Cannon appeared as the Wildcard contestant Bulldog, he's out of the running) to Joel McHale.

