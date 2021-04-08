'The Masked Singer' Season 5: Who Is the Crab? Clues, Guesses and Performances

✖

The Masked Singer fans got their second look at Group B on Wednesday night's fourth Season 5 episode. But things took a turn when the season's second Wildcard contest appeared to disrupt the competition. Crab has officially joined Group B, which also includes Chameleon, Piglet and Black Swan (RIP to Phoenix and Grandpa Monster). This oceanic new competitor is the second of four Wildcards jumping into the game late. To watch The Masked Singer live, head over when it airs Wednesday nights to FuboTV, which currently has a free trial offer running.

This page will be your home for everything we know about Crab, The Masked Singer's latest Wildcard performer. That includes clues, performance recaps and guesses from the show's four judges, Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke. Spoilers lie ahead.

Season 5, Episode 5

After being introduced as a Wildcard last week, the Crab had even more clues to share about his identity. He shared that his turn on the show was hard “physically,” due to the nature of his costume, and “emotionally.” In his clue package, Crab said that his mother tried to get him to stay on a “straight and narrow path.” Both the Crab and his mom (also dressed in crab costume) posed near a blue house. They showcased his mother teaching him how to cook a dish of macaroni and cheese. Crab went on to say that cooking is the “heart and soul” of family life for him, as a photo of Big Ben and a plate of ribs entered the scene.

The Crab performed Rick James’ “Give It To Me Baby,” a song he said that he knew the judges would love. He wasn’t wrong, as his performance got all of the judges dancing along. Crab did encounter a little hitch at the end of his performance, as he had to go backstage after saying that he felt as though he couldn’t breathe in the costume. The Crab eventually made a return to the stage, with all of the judges praising him for his resilience. The judges’ guesses for the Crab ranged from Bobby Brown (McCarthy) and one of the members of Boyz 2 Men (Jeong).

Season 5, Episode 4 — “Group B Wildcard Round – Rule Of Claw!”

The Crab definitely left his mark on the competition as soon as he took the stage. He began by saying that he "dreamed of being a star" and that he was "blessed" that his dream came true. The Crab said that they felt like a King Crab at one point, but that he later experienced a tragedy related to his family. Other clues involved included a broken mirror, the equation 2+3, his claws being wrapped, and a Mona Lisa painting. Figurines of past Masked Singer contestants Bee (Gladys Knight) and Butterfly (Michelle Williams) also flanked his clue package.

The judges were blown away by Crab's incredibly touching performance of Bill Withers' "Ain't No Sunshine." Both Scherzinger and McCarthy noted that Crab's "heart" was exactly what the competition needed. While they still couldn't nail down Crab's identity, Jeong did guess that he was Bobby Brown while Thicke guessed Johnny Gill — both of whom were members of New Edition.

